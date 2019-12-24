PRICING NOTICE: Base metals pricing over holiday period
Over the Christmas holiday period, Fastmarkets will continue to price physical base metal markets in accordance with our pricing schedule.
Readers can view the pricing holidays and alternative pricing arrangements through the following link.
Over this time, base metal premium and warrant premium tables will be published, but accompanying commentary wraps will not.
If you have any queries please email Archie Hunter archie.hunter@fastmarkets.com with the subject line ‘Holiday base metals pricing’.