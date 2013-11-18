PRICING NOTICE: Change in calculation time of scrap prices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The calculation time for all scrap indices and assessments will be extended to 16:00 London time, from 13:00 London time, with effect from December 2, 2013.

To share your views on the proposed change, please contact Sean Davidson, Global Scrap Editor for Steel First and AMM, at sdavidson@amm.com.