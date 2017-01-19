PRICING NOTICE: Change of pricing day for spot MJP aluminium ingot ADC 12

The change follows the recent restructure of the Metal Bulletin base metals pricing schedule, which .

The change of publishing day is effective immediately. No changes have been made to the specifications for the assessment.

If you have any comments about this change or would like to contribute to this price assessment, please contact Echo Ma at echo.ma@metalbulletinasia.com.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or global base metals editor Perrine Faye at perrine.faye@euromoneyplc.com.