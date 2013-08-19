PRICING NOTICE: Change of US domestic scrap references prices in Steel First price database

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

With effect from September 1, 2013, Steel First will introduce three Midwest Scrap indices to its database, provided by sister company AMM.

The three AMM Midwest Scrap indices will be for No1 heavy melting scrap, No1 busheling and Shredded material, respectively.

The AMM Midwest Scrap indices are published on the tenth day of each month at 5pm EST. Visit AMM’s Midwest Scrap Index for the full methodology.

Also with effect from September 1, 2013, Steel First will stop republishing the No1 heavy melting scrap delivered Pittsburgh/Chicago composite assessment and the No1 bundles delivered Detroit broker buying price assessment.

Both prices will, however, still be published in the AMM price database.

For questions and comments, please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com