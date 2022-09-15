Methodology Contact us Login

Pricing notice: change to Brazil printing/writing price publication schedule in May

September 15, 2022
By Marina Faleiros
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI informs that due to the addition of monthly containerboard prices coverage in Mexico to its Latin American schedule from May, it promoted a slight change on the publication date of Brazilian printing/writing paper prices in that month. With the change, Brazilian printing/writing paper prices will be published on May 11, instead of May 18.

