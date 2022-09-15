Pricing Notice – Change to China Paper and Board, Southeast Asia Fine Paper and Packaging October price publication in PPI Asia

Fastmarkets RISI informs that the schedule for Asia pulp and paper originally published contained an error. October China paper and board assessments and Southeast Asia fine paper and packaging assessments were set to be published on both October 29 and November 5. Please note the former will only be published on October 29 and the latter on November 5.

