PRICING NOTICE: Change to Fastmarkets’ midpoints and averages

This will ensure consistency of published values across all of Fastmarkets’ delivery channels, including the Fastmarkets platform, the Excel Add-In, APIs, websites and datafeeds.

Where Fastmarkets publishes prices as a low-high range, users have the option to view the calculated midpoint of that range. From December 9, Fastmarkets will implement rounding to two decimal places on these midpoint values. This change will also be applied to the historical data series.

Rounding to two decimal places will also be applied to weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly average values across all of Fastmarkets’ delivery channels from December 9.

To provide feedback on these changes please contact Barbara O’Donovan at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Barbara O’Donovan re: rounding.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.