PRICING NOTICE: Change to frequency of bauxite price assessments

Following a one-month consultation, the Bauxite, fob Kamsar, Guinea and Bauxite, fob Trombetas, Brazil price assessments will now be published on the third Thursday of every month at 2-3pm London time.

The next publication of these prices will be Thursday August 15. The prices will subsequently be published on a monthly basis on the third Thursday of the month.

The move has been made in line with the lower spot liquidity noted in both regions over the past year.

Fastmarkets sets the frequency of publication of a market after considering the number of data points (deals, bids, offers, deals heard and assessments) that it can reasonably expect to collect on a consistent basis in the selected collection window to support the price assessment process.

Fastmarkets will continue to track the evolution and progress of the fob Guinea and fob Brazil bauxite markets and is committed to increase the frequency of publication of those two assessments should liquidity improve.

The specifications are laid out below, with the new price frequency in bold.

Assessment: Bauxite, fob Kamsar, Guinea, $/dmtu

Quality: Total alumina: 48.5% min, 53% max; total silica 1.20% min, 2.10% max; reactive silica 3.2% max; Fe 22% max; Ti 4% max; organic carbon 0.15% max; moisture content 5.5% min, 7.5% max

Quantity: Minimum 20,000 tonnes

Location: Kamsar (other ports normalized)

Timing: Within two months

Unit: USD per tonne per dmtu

Payment terms: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalized)

Publication: Monthly - third Thursday of the month between 2pm and 3pm London time

Assessment: Bauxite, fob Trombetas, Brazil, $/dmtu

Quality: Total alumina 50.5% min, 55% max; total silica 4.3% min; 5.6% max; reactive silica 4% min, 5% max; Fe 12 % max; Ti 1.5% max; moisture content 9% min; 10% max

Quantity: Minimum 20,000 tonnes

Location: Trombetas (other ports normalized)

Timing: Within two months

Unit: USD per tonne per dmtu

Payment terms: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalized)

Publication: Monthly - third Thursday of the month between 2pm and 3pm London time

We will continue to make available historical data related to the two price assessments in the Fastmarkets price book.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason or Hui Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alice Mason/Hui Li, re: bauxite prices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents please go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/ prices/pricing-methodology.html.