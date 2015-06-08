PRICING NOTICE: Change to publishing schedule for Poland domestic rebar prices
Steel First is proposing to change the publishing schedule for its Poland domestic rebar price assessment.
The assessment will be settled on Friday of every week, instead of Wednesday, starting from Friday July 3.
If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact Maria Tanatar at maria.tanatar@steelfirst.com.