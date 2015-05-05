PRICING NOTICE: Change to publishing schedule of US ferrous scrap export indices
Steel First’s sister company AMM has changed the publishing schedule of the following weekly ferrous scrap export indices:
HMS 1&2 (80:20) East Coast fob New York
HMS 1&2 (80:20) West Coast fob Los Angeles
Shredded Scrap East Coast East Coast fob New York
With immediate effect, the indices will now be published on Wednesday at 11am EST instead of Monday 11am EST, to allow more time to quality-check input data received over the weekend.
The cutoff time for receiving input data will be each Wednesday at 9am EST.
If you have any questions on these changes, please email pricing@amm.com.