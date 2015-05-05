PRICING NOTICE: Change to publishing schedule of US ferrous scrap export indices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

HMS 1&2 (80:20) East Coast fob New York

HMS 1&2 (80:20) West Coast fob Los Angeles

Shredded Scrap East Coast East Coast fob New York

With immediate effect, the indices will now be published on Wednesday at 11am EST instead of Monday 11am EST, to allow more time to quality-check input data received over the weekend.

The cutoff time for receiving input data will be each Wednesday at 9am EST.

If you have any questions on these changes, please email pricing@amm.com.