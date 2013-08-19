PRICING NOTICE: Change to Russian domestic price basis from exw to cpt

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This will better reflect common pricing in the market.

The ex-works price series for the three products will be discontinued and three new cpt price series will be introduced from Monday September 2.

For hot rolled and cold rolled products, Steel First will assess sheet rather than coil from September 2, to reflect the most commonly traded product specification in the market.

For queries, please contact regional editor Nadia Popova at npopova@steelfirst.com.