PRICING NOTICE: Change to SE Asia import billet assessment specification

From Monday July 6, Steel First will include Chinese billet prices in the assessment, to reflect the increased spot trading for material from China.

Chinese-origin material is dominating billet trade in the region and has become the price setter.

Steel First aims to reflect the most typical material specification in any of the markets we assess.

For queries or contributions to the assessment, please contact Weilyn Loo (weilyn.loo@steelfirstasia.com) and/or Juan Weik (juan.weik@steelfirstasia.com).