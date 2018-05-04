PRICING NOTICE: Change to the name of Latin American pig iron prices

Metal Bulletin has renamed its two pig iron prices as follows:

From: Latin America exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Ponta da Madeira, Brazil

To: Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Ponta da Madeira

From: Latin America exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Vitorio/Rio, Brazil

To: Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Vitória/Rio

The specifications for the prices will not change and remain as follows:

Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Ponta da Madeira

Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes

Location: fob Brazil

Timing: 6-12 weeks

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments

Publication: Weekly; Friday, 2-3pm London time

Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Vitória/Rio

Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes

Location: fob Brazil

Timing: 6-12 weeks

Unit: US dollars per tonne

Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments

Publication: Weekly; Friday, 2-3pm London time

The amendments follow a one-month consultation period.

To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Brazilian pig iron price assessments, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana Paula Camargo, re: Brazilian pig iron prices.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

