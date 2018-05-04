PRICING NOTICE: Change to the name of Latin American pig iron prices
Metal Bulletin will from today amend the name of its Latin American pig iron prices to reflect the data captured as part of these assessments.
Metal Bulletin has renamed its two pig iron prices as follows:
From: Latin America exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Ponta da Madeira, Brazil
To: Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Ponta da Madeira
From: Latin America exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Vitorio/Rio, Brazil
To: Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Vitória/Rio
The specifications for the prices will not change and remain as follows:
Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Ponta da Madeira
Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes
Location: fob Brazil
Timing: 6-12 weeks
Unit: US dollars per tonne
Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments
Publication: Weekly; Friday, 2-3pm London time
Brazil exports, pig iron, $ per tonne, fob Vitória/Rio
Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes
Location: fob Brazil
Timing: 6-12 weeks
Unit: US dollars per tonne
Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments
Publication: Weekly; Friday, 2-3pm London time
The amendments follow a one-month consultation period.
To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Brazilian pig iron price assessments, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana Paula Camargo, re: Brazilian pig iron prices.
To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html