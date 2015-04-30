Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Change to Turkey import scrap HMS 1&2 (70:30) assessment

Following market consultation, Steel First has decided to make a change to the following weekly Turkish import scrap assessment:

April 30, 2015 01:52 PM

Turkey, import, ferrous scrap, HMS 1&2 (70:30), $ per tonne cfr main port

The consultation revealed a preference in the market to continue the assessment with a specification change rather than a discontinuation.

Effective June 1, 2015, the assessment will be relabelled as HMS 1&2 (75:25 mix) to reflect the shift in the underlying scrap grade mix.

If you have any questions, please contact Cem Turken (cturken@steelfirst.com).

