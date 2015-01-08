PRICING NOTICE: Changes to cfr Western Europe pig iron assessment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

On Thursday January 15, Steel First will launch a new weekly US dollar-denominated assessment for basic quality pig iron on a cif Italy basis.

At the same time, Steel First will discontinue its existing euro-denominated assessment for pig iron basis cfr Western Europe.

The historic data series starting from September 26, 2003, will remain available to subscribers in the Steel First database.

If you have any questions, please contact raw materials editor Michelle Madsen via mmadsen@steelfirst.com.