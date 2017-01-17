PRICING NOTICE: Changes to Chinese domestic HDG assessments
Following a month-long consultation with the market, Metal Bulletin will change the specifications of its weekly Chinese domestic hot dipped galvanized coil (HDG) price assessment from Friday January 20, 2017 onwards.
As proposed in the middle of December, the main change is that to the specification for zinc coating – from 120g per square metre to 80g per sq m – in both the assessments for domestic HDG yuan per tonne delivered warehouse for eastern China and southern China.
Another change is the location of the southern China assessment, from Guangzhou to Foshan, to reflect a shift in trading activity in the region.
Changes will also be made in the product dimensions in both assessments.
The full specification for these two price assessments will be as follows:
Description: Eastern China domestic hot dipped galvanized coil CNY per tonne
Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 1.0-1.5mm, 80g zinc
Quantity: 10 tonnes minimum
Location: Ex-warehouse Shanghai
Timing: Spot
Unit: RMB/Tonne
Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery
Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London time
Notes: Quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT
Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 0.7-1.2mm, 80g zinc
Quantity: 12 tonnes minimum
Location: Ex-warehouse Foshan
Timing: Spot
Unit: RMB/Tonne
Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery
Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London time
Notes: quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT
If you have any comments or queries about the changes, or would like to contribute to these price assessments, please contact Gladdy Chu at gladdy.chu@metalbulletinasia.com.If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact our head of metal data and compliance Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Asia steel editor Juan Weik at juan.weik@metalbulletinasia.com.