PRICING NOTICE: Changes to Chinese domestic HDG assessments

As proposed in the middle of December, the main change is that to the specification for zinc coating – from 120g per square metre to 80g per sq m – in both the assessments for domestic HDG yuan per tonne delivered warehouse for eastern China and southern China.

Another change is the location of the southern China assessment, from Guangzhou to Foshan, to reflect a shift in trading activity in the region.

Changes will also be made in the product dimensions in both assessments.

The full specification for these two price assessments will be as follows:

Description: Eastern China domestic hot dipped galvanized coil CNY per tonne

Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 1.0-1.5mm, 80g zinc

Quantity: 10 tonnes minimum

Location: Ex-warehouse Shanghai

Timing: Spot

Unit: RMB/Tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London time

Notes: Quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT

Description: Southern China domestic hot dipped galvanized coil CNY per tonne Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 0.7-1.2mm, 80g zincQuantity: 12 tonnes minimumLocation: Ex-warehouse FoshanTiming: SpotUnit: RMB/TonnePayment terms: Prompt payment upon deliveryPublication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London timeNotes: quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT

If you have any comments or queries about the changes, or would like to contribute to these price assessments, please contact Gladdy Chu at gladdy.chu@metalbulletinasia.com.