PRICING NOTICE: Changes to Chinese steel price assessments

As proposed last month, the assessments for export prices of Chinese carbon steel products – hot rolled coil, heavy plate, cold rolled coil, galvanized coil, rebar and wire rod – will be published on Tuesdays instead of Fridays.

The assessments for East Asian stainless flat steel prices will move to Wednesday from Friday, while those for Chinese domestic stainless flat steel will move to Thursday from Friday.

The changes will be implemented this week.

They will allow Metal Bulletin subscribers to follow the price movements from China earlier in the week, which should help them to better plan their trading strategies for the remainder of it.

The full specifications of these price assessments are as follows:



Assessment: China export hot rolled coil $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Width 1,250-1,800mm, thickness 3-14mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality Q235B/SS400; contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 9%, subtracted from 17% VAT

Assessment: China export heavy plate $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Width 1,800-2,500mm, thickness 14-20mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality Q235B; contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 13%, subtracted from 17% VAT

Assessment: China export cold rolled coil $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 1-1.2mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality SPCC. Inclusive of 17% VAT

Assessment: China export hot dipped galvanized coil (1mm) $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 0.5-2mm, 120g zinc

Quantity: 100-1,000 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Timing: 2-5 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT

Assessment: China export rebar $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Diameter 12-32mm

Quantity: 100-5,000 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Timing: 4-5 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality Grade III (HRB400); contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 13%, subtracted from 17% VAT

Assessment: China export wire rod (mesh quality) $ per tonne fob main port

Dimensions: Diameter 6.5-8mm

Quantity: 60-1,000 tonnes

Location: FOB China

Timing: 4-5 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Tuesday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality Q235; contains at least 0.0008% boron to qualify for tax rebate of 9%, subtracted from 17% VAT

Assessment: Asia grade 304 stainless steel cold rolled coil (2mm 2B) $ per tonne cif East Asian port

Dimensions: Width 1,200-1,219mm, thickness 2mm

Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes

Location: CIF East Asia (Hong Kong)

Timing: 3-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Wednesday, 10-11am London time

Assessment: Asia grade 304 stainless steel hot rolled sheet $ per tonne cif East Asian port

Dimensions: Width 1,500mm, thickness 4mm

Quantity: 20-1,000 tonnes

Location: CIF East Asia (Kaohsiung in Taiwan, Busan and Incheon in South Korea)

Timing: 3-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit on sight

Publication: Weekly. Wednesday, 10-11am London time

Assessment: China domestic grade 304 stainless steel cold rolled coil (2mm) CNY per tonne in-warehouse

Dimensions: Width 1,200-1,290mm, thickness 2mm

Quantity: 5-1,000 tonnes

Location: Ex-warehouse

Timing: Spot

Unit: RMB/tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality 304 2B. Inclusive of 17% VAT

Assessment: China domestic grade 430 2mm stainless steel cold rolled coil CNY per tonne in-warehouse

Dimensions: Width 1,200-1,219mm, thickness 2mm

Quantity: 5-1,000 tonnes

Location: In-warehouse

Timing: Spot

Unit: RMB/tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, 10-11am London time

Notes: Quality 430 2B. Inclusive of 17% VAT

If you have any comments or queries about the changes, or would like to contribute to these price assessments, please contact Jessica Zong at jessica.zong@metalbulletinasia.com and Gladdy Chu at gladdy.chu@metalbulletinasia.com.