PRICING NOTICE: Changes to daily publication of LBMA gold, silver prices
Due to a change in publication time by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to midnight on the day of publication, the daily LBMA gold and silver prices will be published by Metal Bulletin on the following day.
The change will apply to the prices below from April 1, 2018:
Gold London Morning Daily Price $ per troy oz
Gold London Morning Daily price £ per troy oz
Gold London Afternoon Daily Price $ per troy oz
Gold London Afternoon Daily price £ per troy oz
Silver LBMA daily price cents per troy oz
Silver LBMA daily price pence per troy oz
These prices are not currently discovered as part of Metal Bulletin’s standard pricing process.
To provide feedback on this timing change, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: LBMA gold and silver prices.’
To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html