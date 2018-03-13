PRICING NOTICE: Changes to daily publication of LBMA gold, silver prices

The change will apply to the prices below from April 1, 2018:

Gold London Morning Daily Price $ per troy oz

Gold London Morning Daily price £ per troy oz

Gold London Afternoon Daily Price $ per troy oz

Gold London Afternoon Daily price £ per troy oz

Silver LBMA daily price cents per troy oz

Silver LBMA daily price pence per troy oz

These prices are not currently discovered as part of Metal Bulletin’s standard pricing process.

To provide feedback on this timing change, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: LBMA gold and silver prices.’

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html