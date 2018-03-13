Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Changes to daily publication of LBMA gold, silver prices

Due to a change in publication time by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) to midnight on the day of publication, the daily LBMA gold and silver prices will be published by Metal Bulletin on the following day.

March 13, 2018 01:05 PM

The change will apply to the prices below from April 1, 2018:

Gold London Morning Daily Price $ per troy oz
Gold London Morning Daily price £ per troy oz
Gold London Afternoon Daily Price $ per troy oz
Gold London Afternoon Daily price £ per troy oz
Silver LBMA daily price cents per troy oz
Silver LBMA daily price pence per troy oz

These prices are not currently discovered as part of Metal Bulletin’s standard pricing process.

To provide feedback on this timing change, please contact Ewa Manthey by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ewa Manthey, re: LBMA gold and silver prices.’

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed