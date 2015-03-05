PRICING NOTICE: Changes to monthly UK scrap assessments
Following a review of its pricing portfolio, Steel First proposes the following changes to its monthly UK scrap assessments.
These are:
The discontinuation of the monthly 7B heavy steel turnings assessments. The last assessment will be published for the March 2015 price settlement.
Splitting the monthly assessment for category 12 A/C/D new production heavy and shovellable steel into two categories for category 12 A/C and 12 D respectively. The last combined category assessment will be published for the March 2015 price settlement. The two new categories will be launched in April 2015.
Launch of a monthly inter-merchant price assessment for turnings delivered to export dock starting in April 2015
If you have any comments on this proposal, please contact Antonio Peciccia at antonio.peciccia@steelfirst.com.