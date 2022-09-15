Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Changes to North American Graphic Paper – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By Renata Mercante
Pricing notice

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets has discontinued the following price assessments with effect from January 2022.

  • Supercalendered kraft (SCK) release liner label paper
  • Carbonless CB rolls

These assessments will no longer appear in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, the Fastmarkets portal and mobile app, as well as all data feeds.

Fastmarkets held a consultation process on these changes from March 26 to April 26, 2021.

You can find the current methodology for North American Graphic Paper here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed