PRICING NOTICE: Changes to North American Graphic Paper – Final Decision

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets has discontinued the following price assessments with effect from January 2022.

Supercalendered kraft (SCK) release liner label paper

Carbonless CB rolls

These assessments will no longer appear in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, the Fastmarkets portal and mobile app, as well as all data feeds.

Fastmarkets held a consultation process on these changes from March 26 to April 26, 2021.

You can find the current methodology for North American Graphic Paper here.