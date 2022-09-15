PRICING NOTICE: Changes to North American Graphic Paper – Final Decision
Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets has discontinued the following price assessments with effect from January 2022.
- Supercalendered kraft (SCK) release liner label paper
- Carbonless CB rolls
These assessments will no longer appear in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, the Fastmarkets portal and mobile app, as well as all data feeds.
Fastmarkets held a consultation process on these changes from March 26 to April 26, 2021.
You can find the current methodology for North American Graphic Paper here.