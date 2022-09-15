Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Changes to PIX US Pulp coverage – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between December 1, 2021 and January 14, 2022, on proposals to:

  • Develop a monthly NET index for PIX US NBSK pulp expressed in dollars per tonne.
  • Discontinue the current PIX US NBSK (gross) and PIX US NBSK Net Change indices by June 30, 2022.

Fastmarkets FOEX would like to thank those who took the time to respond to the consultation.
We received comments from the market during the consultation period where both proposals received some support and some opposition.

  • The majority of respondents were not in favor of launching a new net price index.
  • The majority of respondents were not in favor of discontinuing the current PIX US NBSK (gross) index.

The final decision by Fastmarkets FOEX is the following:

  • We will not develop a new net price index in the US market at this stage.
  • We will continue the PIX US NBSK gross index.
  • We will discontinue the PIX US NBSK Net Change index by June 30, 2022.

For all Fastmarkets FOEX pricing notices and to view Fastmarkets FOEX methodology guides please see here.

For comments or queries, please email hello.foex@fastmarkets.com indicating “PIX US Pulp” in the subject line of the email.

