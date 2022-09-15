PRICING NOTICE: Changes to PIX Wood Finland Indices – Consultation

Fastmarkets FOEX is unifying its methodology and policies for all PIX indices to comply with Fastmarkets’ internal guidelines and the IOSCO principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). Along with this development, some index collection criteria do not fully fulfil these policy requirements.

Fastmarkets FOEX is considering the following changes to its PIX Wood Finland indices:

Discontinue PIX Sawlogs Finland on Dec 29, 2021.

Discontinue PIX Pulpwood Finland on Dec 29, 2021.

Discontinue PIX Birchlogs Finland on Dec 29, 2021.

The main rationale for this change is that PIX Wood Finland indices include data delivered by 3rd parties and cannot be linked to individual companies.

Fastmarkets FOEX hereby opens a market consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the last indices will be published on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The consultation is open until June 30, 2021 and Fastmarkets FOEX will publish the outcome by July 14, 2021, on Fastmarkets FOEX website under Pricing Notices.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.foex@fastmarkets.com, by June 30, 2021, indicating “PIX Wood Finland Indices” in the subject line of the email.