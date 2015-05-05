PRICING NOTICE: Changes to publishing schedule of selected US steel prices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Rebar prices are to be settled on the first and third Wednesday of every month.

Wire rod prices will be settled on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

Special bar quality prices will be published on the second Friday of the month and merchant bar prices on the fourth Friday of the month.

If you have any questions on these changes, email tschier@amm.com.