PRICING NOTICE: China steel prices not published during National Day holiday period

The following prices will not be published during this period. Normal publishing schedules will be resumed in the week beginning Monday October 8.

All historical data relating to these prices will remain available in the pricing section of the Fastmarkets MB website.



China semi-finished and long steel

- Northern China, Tangshan, domestic billet, ex-works yuan per tonne

- Northern China, domestic, rebar, yuan per tonne

- Eastern China, domestic, rebar, yuan per tonne

- Southern China, domestic, rebar, yuan per tonne, delivered

- Eastern China, domestic wire rod (mesh quality) yuan per tonne del

- Southern China, domestic wire rod (mesh quality), yuan per tonne del

- China export rebar, $ per tonne, fob main port

- China export wire rod (mesh quality), $ per tonne, fob main port

China flat steel

- Eastern China, domestic, hot rolled coil, yuan per tonne ex-warehouse

- Northern China, domestic, hot rolled coil, yuan per tonne

- Southern China, domestic, hot rolled coil, yuan per tonne

- Eastern China, domestic, cold rolled coil, yuan per tonne

- Southern China, domestic, cold rolled coil, yuan per tonne

- Eastern China, domestic, hot dipped galvanized coil, yuan per tonne

- Southern China, domestic, hot dipped galvanized coil, yuan per tonne

- Eastern China, domestic, plate, yuan per tonne

- Southern China, domestic, plate, yuan per tonne

- China export hot dipped galvanized coil (1mm), $ per tonne, fob main port

- China export heavy plate, $ per tonne, fob main port

- China export hot rolled coil, $ per tonne, fob main port

- China export cold rolled coil, $ per tonne, fob main port

Stainless cold-rolled coil

- China domestic grade 430 2mm stainless steel cold rolled coil, yuan per tonne in-warehouse

- China domestic grade 304 stainless steel cold rolled coil (2mm), yuan per tonne in-warehouse



Beams, sections and rails

- Eastern China, domestic, sections, yuan per tonne

- Southern China, domestic, sections, yuan per tonne

