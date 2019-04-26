PRICING NOTICE: CIS steel prices to be rolled over on April 29 due to extended public holiday
Fastmarkets’ CIS steel prices on Monday April 29 will be rolled over because of the Orthodox Easter holiday on April 29-30 and the Labor Day holiday on May 1.
In accordance with the Fastmarkets holiday pricing schedule, the following CIS prices will be rolled over:
- CIS export hot-rolled coil $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export cold-rolled coil $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export heavy plate (10-15mm) $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export rebar $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export slab $ per tonne fob Black Sea
- CIS export wire rod (mesh quality) $ per tonne fob Black Sea
