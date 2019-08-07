PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of Fastmarkets’ ferro-chrome index specification

Fastmarkets has updated the listing of the specification for the ferro-chrome China import 50% Cr US $/Ib contained chrome cif Shanghai index in the Fastmarkets MB Non-Ferrous Methodology and Price Specifications and Fastmarkets MB Ferro-chrome methodology documents, which can be found here:

https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

There has been no change to the index, the data collection process or how it is calculated, which has been agreed with the market as set out in the latest ferro-chrome index pricing notice.

The specification is as follows:

Index: Ferro-chrome China import 50% Cr US $ per Ib contained chrome cif Shanghai

Quality: Chrome - base 50%, range 48-52%

Carbon - base 7%, max 9%

Silicon - base 3%, max 6%

Phosphorous - max 0.03%

Sulphur - max 0.06%

Dimensions 10 - 100mm

Form - Lump

Quantity: 1,000 tonnes minimum

Location: cif China

Delivery port Shanghai (other ports normalized)

Delivery method seaborne

Material origin: All origins

Timing: Within 6 weeks

Payment terms: LC at sight

Publication: Weekly. Friday 3pm London time

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: Ferro-chrome index”

