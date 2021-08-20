PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of fob bauxite specifications

This corrects a labelling error that has been in place since the launch of the alumina metallurgical grade assessment in April 2017.

The unit was incorrectly specified as dmtu at the time of launch but the pricing basis for the assessment has been dmt throughout the data series.

Current and historical data reflects bauxite on a dmt basis. Historical data for Kamsar, Guinea can be found here; historical data for Trombetas, Brazil, can be found here.

The updated specifications for the price will be as follows:

MB-BX-0014 - Bauxite fob Kamsar, Guinea

Units: $ per tonne per dry metric tonne

Basis: fob Guinea (other delivery terms normalised)

Chemical specification: total alumina – min 48.5%; max 53%; total silica – min 1.20%; max 2.10%; reactive silica – max. 3.2%; Fe – max 22%; Ti – max 4%; organic carbon – max 0.15%; moisture content – min 5.5%; max 7.5%

Trade size: minimum 20,000 tonnes

Payment terms: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalised)

Loading port: Kamsar (other ports normalised)

Loading window: within two months

Delivery method: bulk carrier

Publication: fortnightly on Thursdays between 2pm and 3pm London time

MB-BX-0015 - Bauxite fob Trombetas, Brazil

Units: $ per tonne per dry metric tonne

Basis: fob Brazil (other delivery terms normalised)

Chemical specification: total alumina – min 50.5%; max 55%; total silica – min 4.3%; max 5.6%; reactive silica – min 4%; max 5%; Fe – max 12%); Ti – max 1.5%; moisture content – min 9%; max 10%

Trade size: minimum 20,000 tonnes

Payment terms: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalised)

Loading port: Trombetas (other ports normalised)

Loading window: within two months

Delivery method: bulk carrier

Publication: fortnightly on Thursdays between 2pm and 3pm London time

The relabelling is effective from August 27. The next price assessments will be on September 16.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Alice Mason by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Alice Mason, bauxite.”

