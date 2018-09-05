PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of Rotterdam aluminium premium monthly averages

Metal Bulletin discontinued the publication of single number assessments for a range of base metals premiums, the full list of which can be found here.

The monthly averages for Rotterdam duty-unpaid aluminium P1020A premiums that were previously available on Metal Bulletin’s price book were calculated using the single number assessments and were therefore discontinued on August 24.

However, Metal Bulletin has continued to produce monthly averages for Rotterdam duty-unpaid aluminium premiums using the midpoint of the low-high range. This data, including historic data, was previously only available for data feed users, and is now accessible via the price book.

The monthly averages for Rotterdam duty-paid aluminium P1020A premiums are also calculated using the midpoint of the low-high range and are available on the price book.

Metal Bulletin has also made available on the price book monthly averages for our cif main Japanese ports aluminium P1020A premiums, again calculated using the midpoint of the low-high range, following the discontinuation of the single number assessment on March 23.





To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

