PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of specification of cfr Vietnam steel scrap assessment

The name of this price, which from July 5 will have the symbol MB-STE-0783 exclusively associated with it, has been amended to steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam, $/tonne. The specifications for this price are as follows:

Assessment: Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), cfr Vietnam, $/tonne

Quality: Heavy melting scrap (HMS) 1&2 (80:20)

Quantity: Bulk

Location: cfr southern Vietnam

Timing: Up to three months

Unit: US$ per tonne

Payment terms: Letter of credit

Publication: Friday, 5-6pm Singapore time

Although Fastmarkets has amended the description of the price by adding the 80:20 ratio to the name, the methodology for the discovery of this price remains unchanged. We will, however, update the price methodology document to reflect the standardization of this price name.

Fastmarkets will continue to publish this price in accordance with Singapore public holidays.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Paul Lim, re: Vietnam ferrous scrap assessment.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/

prices/pricing-methodology.html.