PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of stainless grade-304 cold-rolled sheet price specification
Following a review of its weekly pricing assessments for stainless steel flat products, Metal Bulletin clarifies that its weekly base price assessment for 2mm, grade-304 cold rolled (CR) stainless sheet delivered in Europe has reflected, and will continue to reflect, material delivered in Northern Europe.
This will from now on be specified in the title of the price.
The weekly assessment for prices of grade-304 CR material delivered in Northern Europe will continue as usual and will remain available to subscribers through the Metal Bulletin pricing database.