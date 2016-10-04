Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Clarification of stainless grade-304 cold-rolled sheet price specification

Following a review of its weekly pricing assessments for stainless steel flat products, Metal Bulletin clarifies that its weekly base price assessment for 2mm, grade-304 cold rolled (CR) stainless sheet delivered in Europe has reflected, and will continue to reflect, material delivered in Northern Europe.

October 04, 2016 06:20 PM

This will from now on be specified in the title of the price.

The weekly assessment for prices of grade-304 CR material delivered in Northern Europe will continue as usual and will remain available to subscribers through the Metal Bulletin pricing database.

