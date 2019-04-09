PRICING NOTICE: Clarification on MB 65% Fe Iron Ore Value-In-Use Index

The weekly Fastmarkets MB 65% Fe Iron Ore Value-In-Use Index, indicating the value of a 1% iron content differential in the 63-66% Fe range, was published incorrectly as $1.73 per tonne in the MBIOI email alert and PDF attachment on March 11 and subsequent dates due to an administrative error.

The correct value is $1.76 per tonne, as published in Fastmarkets’ Price Book and database.





For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Peter Hannah, re: Iron Ore Fe-65 Value-In-Use’.



To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.