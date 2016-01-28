PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of bismuth price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from February 5 Metal Bulletin will price the bismuth market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
The frequency will be changing to once a week on Fridays.
The new specification is therefore:
Description: Bismuth min 99.99% China domestic*
Price: Yuan per tonne, in-warehouse China
Bi: 99.99% min, no other elements specified
Form: Ingots with no specific dimension or weight
Packaging: Original producer’s packing
Lot size: Minimum 1 metric tonne
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Fridays
If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Anna Xu
anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com