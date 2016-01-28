PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of bismuth price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from February 5 Metal Bulletin will price the bismuth market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.

The frequency will be changing to once a week on Fridays.

The new specification is therefore:

Description: Bismuth min 99.99% China domestic*

Price: Yuan per tonne, in-warehouse China

Bi: 99.99% min, no other elements specified

Form: Ingots with no specific dimension or weight

Packaging: Original producer’s packing

Lot size: Minimum 1 metric tonne

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Fridays

If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Anna Xu

anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com

