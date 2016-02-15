PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of Chinese tungsten concentrate price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on February 5, from February 17, Metal Bulletin will change the frequency of its in-warehouse Chinese tungsten concentrate assessment from twice a week to once a week.

The price will be published once a week, on Wednesdays.

The chemical specification and delivery terms will be as follows:

Description: Tungsten concentrate 65% WO3, China domestic spot market

Price: Yuan per tonne, in-warehouse China

WO3: 65% min

S: 0.8% max

P: 0.10% max

As: 0.15% max

Mo: 0.05% max

Ca: 5% max

Mn: 1.5% max

Cu: 0.25% max

Sn: 0.25% max

SiO2: 7.0% max

Form: Powder

Lot size: 50 tonnes min

Payment terms: Cash or 30 days

Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Singapore office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Weekly. Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays

If you have any comments or queries about the proposal, please contact Rena Gu, the reporter responsible for the tungsten price assessments at rena.gu@metalbulletinasia.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com