PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of European low phosphorous ferro-chrome price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 25, Metal Bulletin will, from February 5, price the low phosphorous ferro-chrome market on a fortnightly basis, rather than weekly as it did previously.

The price will be published once every two weeks, on Fridays.

The new specification is:

Description: Low-phosphorous ferro-chrome, Europe

Price: $ per lb (of chrome contained), delivered consumer works, Europe

Cr: 65% min

Si: 1% max

C: 6-8%

P: 0.015% max

Ti: 0.05% max

Form: Lumps in the range of 10-100mm, 90% min

Packaging: Big bags of 1 tonne or producer’s steel drums, each 500kg

Lot size and tolerance: 25T minimum

Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On Fridays, fortnightly by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Fridays

Comments and questions on this should be sent to Janie Davies at jdavies@metalbulletin.com.

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com.

Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb