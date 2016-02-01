PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of European low phosphorous ferro-chrome price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 25, Metal Bulletin will, from February 5, price the low phosphorous ferro-chrome market on a fortnightly basis, rather than weekly as it did previously.
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 25, Metal Bulletin will, from February 5, price the low phosphorous ferro-chrome market on a fortnightly basis, rather than weekly as it did previously.
The price will be published once every two weeks, on Fridays.
The new specification is:
Description: Low-phosphorous ferro-chrome, Europe
Price: $ per lb (of chrome contained), delivered consumer works, Europe
Cr: 65% min
Si: 1% max
C: 6-8%
P: 0.015% max
Ti: 0.05% max
Form: Lumps in the range of 10-100mm, 90% min
Packaging: Big bags of 1 tonne or producer’s steel drums, each 500kg
Lot size and tolerance: 25T minimum
Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalised
Assessment: On Fridays, fortnightly by Metal Bulletin’s London office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Fridays
Comments and questions on this should be sent to Janie Davies at jdavies@metalbulletin.com.
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com.
Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb