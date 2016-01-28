PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of germanium price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the germanium market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.

The new specification is therefore:

Description: Germanium metal min 99.999% China domestic*

Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China

Ge: 99.999% min, 50ohm/cm; no other elements specified

Form: Ingots with no specific dimension or weight

Packaging: Original producers’ packing

Lot size: Minimum 50kg

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: Assessed weekly on Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays

If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Anna Xu

anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com

