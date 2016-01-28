PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of germanium price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the germanium market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
The new specification is therefore:
Description: Germanium metal min 99.999% China domestic*
Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China
Ge: 99.999% min, 50ohm/cm; no other elements specified
Form: Ingots with no specific dimension or weight
Packaging: Original producers’ packing
Lot size: Minimum 50kg
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Assessment: Assessed weekly on Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays
If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Anna Xu
anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com