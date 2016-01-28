PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of Metal Bulletin’s Chinese APT export price assessments

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 25, from Friday January 29 Metal Bulletin will price the Chinese APT export market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.

From January 29, the frequency of publication will be changed to every Wednesday between 2pm and 3pm London time.

The new specification is therefore:

Description: Tungsten APT, export from mainland China

Price: $ per mtu WO3, fob China

WO3: 88.5% min

Al: 0.0005% max

As: 0.001% max

Bi: 0.0001% max

Ca: 0.001% max

Cd: 0.001% max

Co: 0.005% max

Cr: 0.001% max

Cu: 0.0005% max

Fe: 0.001% max

K: 0.001% max

Mn: 0.0005% max

Mg: 0.0005% max

Mo: 0.002% max

Na: 0.001% max

Ni: 0.0005% max

P: 0.0007% max

Pb: 0.0001% max

S: 0.0008% max

Sb: 0.0002% max

Si: 0.001% max

Sn: 0.0002% max

Ti: 0.0005% max

V: 0.001% max

Form: White finely divided free-flowing crystals

Lot size: 17 tonne min

Payment terms: Cash

Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Singapore office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Weekly. Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays

Please contact Rena Gu, the reporter responsible for the tungsten prices assessment based in Shanghai, to comment or participate in pricing at rena.gu@metalbulletinasia.com

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Ellie Wang

ellie.wang@metalbulletinasia.com

Wechat:elliewang0712



