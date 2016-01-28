PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of Metal Bulletin’s Chinese APT export price assessments
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 25, from Friday January 29 Metal Bulletin will price the Chinese APT export market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
From January 29, the frequency of publication will be changed to every Wednesday between 2pm and 3pm London time.
The new specification is therefore:
Description: Tungsten APT, export from mainland China
Price: $ per mtu WO3, fob China
WO3: 88.5% min
Al: 0.0005% max
As: 0.001% max
Bi: 0.0001% max
Ca: 0.001% max
Cd: 0.001% max
Co: 0.005% max
Cr: 0.001% max
Cu: 0.0005% max
Fe: 0.001% max
K: 0.001% max
Mn: 0.0005% max
Mg: 0.0005% max
Mo: 0.002% max
Na: 0.001% max
Ni: 0.0005% max
P: 0.0007% max
Pb: 0.0001% max
S: 0.0008% max
Sb: 0.0002% max
Si: 0.001% max
Sn: 0.0002% max
Ti: 0.0005% max
V: 0.001% max
Form: White finely divided free-flowing crystals
Lot size: 17 tonne min
Payment terms: Cash
Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Singapore office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: Weekly. Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesdays
