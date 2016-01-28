PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of Metal Bulletin’s molybdenum concentrate price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Wednesday February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the molybdenum concentrate Chinese free market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
All other aspects of the specification will remain unchanged.
The chemical specification and frequency is therefore as follows:
Price: Molybdenum concentrate MB Chinese free market, 45% Mo in warehouse China RMB/mtu
Currency/unit: Yuan per tonne
Quality:
Mo: 45% min
SiO2: 9% max
As: 0.01% max
Sn: 0.02% max
P: 0.02% max
Cu: 0.25% max
Pb: 0.15 max
CaO: 2.7% max
Bi: 0.05% max
Form: Powder
Basis: In-warehouse China
Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.
Publication: Weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesday
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Min lot size: 50 tonnes
Please contact Echo Ma, the reporter responsible for the noble alloys price assessment based in Shanghai, to comment or participate in pricing at echo.ma@metalbulletinasia.com
If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com
