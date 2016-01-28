PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of Metal Bulletin’s molybdenum concentrate price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Wednesday February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the molybdenum concentrate Chinese free market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.

All other aspects of the specification will remain unchanged.

The chemical specification and frequency is therefore as follows:

Price: Molybdenum concentrate MB Chinese free market, 45% Mo in warehouse China RMB/mtu

Currency/unit: Yuan per tonne

Quality:

Mo: 45% min

SiO2: 9% max

As: 0.01% max

Sn: 0.02% max

P: 0.02% max

Cu: 0.25% max

Pb: 0.15 max

CaO: 2.7% max

Bi: 0.05% max

Form: Powder

Basis: In-warehouse China

Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Weekly, between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesday

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Min lot size: 50 tonnes

Please contact Echo Ma, the reporter responsible for the noble alloys price assessment based in Shanghai, to comment or participate in pricing at echo.ma@metalbulletinasia.com

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact Metal Bulletin market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Echo Ma

echo.ma@metalbuletinasia.com