PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of selenium price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Friday February 5 Metal Bulletin will price the selenium market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Friday February 5 Metal Bulletin will price the selenium market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
The frequency will be changing to once a week on Fridays.
The new specification is therefore:
Description: Selenium min 99.9% China domestic*
Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China
Se: 99.9% minimum, no other elements specified
Form: Powder of minus 200 mesh or granules size 1-5mm
Packaging: Original producer’s packing. Normally 25kg net
Lot size: Minimum 100kg
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Fridays
And
Description: Selenium dioxide, China domestic*
Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China
Selenium dioxide: 98% minimum, no other elements specified
Form: Powder
Packaging: original producer’s packing. Normally 25kg net
Lot size: 100kg
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Fridays
If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Anna Xu
anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com