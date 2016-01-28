PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of tellurium price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Friday February 5 Metal Bulletin will price the tellurium market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.

The frequency will be changing to once a week on Fridays.

The new specification is therefore:

Description: Tellurium, China domestic*

Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China

Te: 99.99% min, no other elements specified

Form: Ingots, sticks or powder

Packaging: original producer’s packing

Lot size: 500kg

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Fridays

If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com

Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Anna Xu

anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com