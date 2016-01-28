PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of the antimony price

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Wednesday February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the antimony market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.

The pricing frequency will change to once a week on Wednesdays.

The new specification is therefore:

Description: Antimony Metal, China domestic*

Price: Yuan per tonne, delivered duty paid

Sb: 99.65% min

As: 0.1% max

Pb: 0.2% max

Se: 0.002% max

Cd: 0.002% max

Sn: 0.005% max

Te: 0.005% max

Bi: 0.01% max

Cu: 0.02% max

Fe: 0.02% max

Form: Ingot, MMTA Standard Grade II

Packaging: 1 tonne per case

Lot size and tolerance: 1 tonne

Payment terms: Cash

Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays

