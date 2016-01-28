PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing frequency of the antimony price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Wednesday February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the antimony market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
The pricing frequency will change to once a week on Wednesdays.
The new specification is therefore:
Description: Antimony Metal, China domestic*
Price: Yuan per tonne, delivered duty paid
Sb: 99.65% min
As: 0.1% max
Pb: 0.2% max
Se: 0.002% max
Cd: 0.002% max
Sn: 0.005% max
Te: 0.005% max
Bi: 0.01% max
Cu: 0.02% max
Fe: 0.02% max
Form: Ingot, MMTA Standard Grade II
Packaging: 1 tonne per case
Lot size and tolerance: 1 tonne
Payment terms: Cash
Assessment: On Wednesdays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays
If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com.
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com.
Anna Xu
anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com