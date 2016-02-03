PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing the frequency of Chinese domestic ferro-silicon assessments

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on February 3, from February 5, Metal Bulletin will price its Chinese free market in-warehouse ferro-silicon price on a fortnightly basis, rather than weekly as it did previously.

The price will be published once every two weeks, on Fridays.

The full specification for the price assessment will be as follows:

Description: Ferro-silicon, min 75%, China domestic*

Price: Yuan per tonne, in-warehouse China, price for all Si grades normalised to 75% on a pro rata basis

Si: 75-80%

Mn: 0.4% max

Al: 2.0% max

Cr: 0.3% max

P: 0.035% max

S: 0.02% max

C: 0.1% max

Form: Lumps

Lot size: 100T minimum

Payment terms: cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On alternate Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on alternate Fridays.

*The description has been simplified from the previous version: Ferro-silicon Metal Bulletin Chinese free market min 75% in warehouse China RMB per tonne

If you have any comments or wish to participate in pricing, please contact Ellie Wang at ellie.wang@metalbulletinasia.com.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com.

Ellie Wang

ellie.wang@metalbulletinasia.com

Wechat: elliewang0712