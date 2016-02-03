PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing the frequency of Chinese ferro-silicon export fob price assessments

After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on February 3, from February 5, Metal Bulletin will price its Chinese ferro-silicon fob price (export from mainland China) on a fortnightly basis, rather than weekly as it did previously.

From February 5, the price will be published once every two weeks, on Fridays.

The full specification for the price assessment will be as follows:

Description: Ferro-silicon, min 75%, export from mainland China, fob

Price: $ per tonne, export from mainland China, fob, price for all Si grades normalised to 75% on a pro rata basis

Si: 75-80%

Mn: 0.4% max

Al: 2.0% max

Cr: 0.3% max

P: 0.035% max

S: 0.02% max

C: 0.1% max

Form: Lumps

Lot size: 100T minimum

Payment terms: cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: On alternate Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance.

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on alternate Fridays.

If you have any comments about this price or wish to participate in pricing, please contact Ellie Wang at ellie.wang@metalbulletinasia.com.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com.

Ellie Wang

ellie.wang@metalbulletinasia.com

Wechat: elliewang0712

