PRICING NOTICE: Conclusion of review into changing the frequency of gallium price
After a review and consultation with the market, which ended on January 27, from Wednesday February 3 Metal Bulletin will price the gallium market on a weekly basis, rather than twice-weekly as it did previously.
The frequency will be changing to once a week on Wednesdays.
The new specification is therefore:
Description: Gallium min 99.99% China domestic
Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China
Ga: 99.99% min, no other elements specified
Form: Ingots with no specific dimension or weight
Packaging: Packed in plastic bottles, original producers’ cases
Lot size: Minimum 50kg
Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalised
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm UK time on Wednesdays
If you have any further comments or questions, or would like to contribute to Metal Bulletin’s regular pricing coverage, please contact Anna Xu at anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com
Questions relating to Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and policy should be sent to market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison at aharrison@metalbulletin.com
Anna Xu
anna.xu@metalbulletinasia.com