PRICING NOTICE: Confirmation of pricing calendar for non-ferrous prices over Easter break

You can find the complete pricing calendar here.

Base metals price assessments

In summary, all our base metals price assessments and indices follow the holiday calendar adopted by the London Metal Exchange, which reflects bank holidays in England and Wales.

This means that no base metals prices will be published on Good Friday March 30 and on Easter Monday April 2. Instead, prices that are due to be published on these days will be published on the closest working day that precedes or follows that date.

The copper concentrates index, the zinc and lead treatment charge assessments, the European aluminium scrap and secondary alloy assessments, the Rotterdam P1020 duty-paid aluminium premium, the Midwest aluminium premium and the spot main Japanese ports aluminium premium will all be published on Thursday March 29. The UK zinc price will be published on Tuesday April 3. There will be no daily prices (Shanghai copper premium, Rotterdam duty-unpaid aluminium) on either Friday on Monday.

Minor metals, ores and alloys price assessments

Our minor metals, ores and alloys prices follow a different calendar. Price assessments that are due to be published on Good Friday March 30, will be rolled over from their previous assessment on this date. Assessed minors, ores and alloys prices will then resume their usual schedule from Tuesday April 3.

For instance, Metal Bulletin’s in-warehouse cobalt prices will be rolled over on Friday March 30 from the assessment on Wednesday March 28. Prices will be assessed according to their usual twice-weekly schedule from Wednesday April 4.

Minors, ores and alloys indices will not be published on March 30, but will be published on the following working day after the Easter bank holidays, on Tuesday April 3.

The daily fob Australia alumina index will not be published on March 30 or April 2.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing calendar, please contact Metal Bulletin’s global base metals editor Perrine Faye at perrine.faye@metalbulletin.com or senior pricing reporter and battery raw materials team leader Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.



Click on the image above to download the complete pricing calendar for 2018-2019.