PRICING NOTICE: Consultation extended for proposed amendment to Chinese indium price specification

On February 25, Fastmarkets proposed to increase the minimum tonnage of its domestic Chinese indium price assessment to 50 kilograms to better reflect the dynamics of the market.

The goal of a minimum tonnage is to exclude any deal that, because of its small size or high price, could unduly influence Fastmarkets’ published price assessment. At the same time, the minimum tonnage must be as low as possible so that the number of deals excluded is as small as possible.

Following initial feedback from market participants, Fastmarkets has decided to extend the consultation period to allow for more feedback to ensure that the final amendment reflects market dynamics.

The extended consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Tuesday April 23, with changes taking place from Wednesday April 24, subject to market feedback.

The proposed specifications are laid out below, with amendments in bold.

Assessment: Indium, 99.99% ex-works China

Dimensions/quality: 500g ingot: In 99.995% min; Cu 0.0005% max; Pb 0.0005% max; Zn 0.0005% max; Cd 0.0005% max; Fe 0.0005% max; Ti 0.0005% max; Sn 0.0010% max; As 0.0005% max; Al 0.0005% max

Quantity: Min 50kg (proposed on February 25)

Location: Ex-works China

Unit: Yuan per kg

Payment terms: Cash on spot

Publication: Weekly, Wednesday, 2-3pm London time

To provide feedback on this assessment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Amy Lv by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Amy Lv, re: min lot size for China’s spot indium price’.

