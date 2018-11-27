PRICING NOTICE: Consultation extended for proposed changes to specifications, frequency of wire rod price assessments
Fastmarkets AMM has extended the consultation period for proposed changes to the specifications and frequency of its wire rod price assessments, pushing the deadline for feedback to Monday December 10 from November 26.
Previously, Fastmarkets AMM proposed to change its cold-heading quality (CHQ) rod price to a North American delivered duty paid (ddp) Great Lakes region price from a US fob mill price. Fastmarkets AMM also proposed to discontinue its assessment of mesh-quality wire rod.
The extension is being made to solicit additional feedback on the proposed changes.
Fastmarket AMM’s current specification for CHQ rod is as follows:
Cold-heading quality wire rod
Currency and Unit: US dollars per hundredweight
Location: USA
Basis: fob mill
Frequency: Twice a month, second and fourth Wednesday
Price Type: Assessment
Quality: Between 0.22% and 0.45% carbon content
Gauge: 7/32 to 3/8 inch outside diameter
Typical lot size: 100 tons
Raw Material Surcharges: Included
The proposed price specification is as follows, with changes highlighted in bold:
Cold-heading quality wire rod
Currency and Unit: US dollars per hundredweight
Location: North America
Basis: delivered duty paid (ddp) Great Lakes region
Frequency: Once a month, third Friday
Price Type: Assessment
Quality: Between 0.22% and 0.45% carbon content
Gauge: 7/32 to 3/8 inch outside diameter
Typical lot size: 100 tons
Raw Material Surcharges: Included
In addition, Fastmarkets AMM has also proposed changes to its wire rod pricing schedule. Details of all proposed changes can be found in the original price notices, which were both published on October 11.
An update to this notice will be published on December 10, when the consultation period for this proposal ends.
Fastmarkets AMM has no financial interest in the level or direction of these assessments.
To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Nat Rudarakanchana by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Nat Rudy, re: domestic wire rod.
To see all of Fastmarket AMM’s pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.