Due to technical issues, the PIX Paper A4 B-copy index value appeared incorrectly on foex.fi website and Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app for some minutes after publishing today.

The correct PIX Paper A4 B-copy index value of Jan 25, 2022 is: 1,016.53 EUR/t.

The monthly average was not affected.

All databases have now been updated.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused.

Fastmarkets FOEX