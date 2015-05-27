Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction of MB 62% Fe Iron Ore Index

Due to an input error, Metal Bulletin’s 62% Fe Iron Ore Index (MBIOI) was published incorrectly in the MBIOI email on Tuesday May 26.

May 27, 2015 08:34 AM

Consequently, the incorrect number appeared in the daily index market story.

The index was published correctly at $62.78 per tonne cfr Qingdao, up $1.60 per tonne from a day earlier, in the Steel First database.

The news story has been corrected accordingly.

