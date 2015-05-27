PRICING NOTICE: Correction of MB 62% Fe Iron Ore Index
Due to an input error, Metal Bulletin’s 62% Fe Iron Ore Index (MBIOI) was published incorrectly in the MBIOI email on Tuesday May 26.
Consequently, the incorrect number appeared in the daily index market story.
The index was published correctly at $62.78 per tonne cfr Qingdao, up $1.60 per tonne from a day earlier, in the Steel First database.
The news story has been corrected accordingly.