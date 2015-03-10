Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction of N Europe domestic rebar price assessment

Due to an error in the normalisation process, the Steel First price assessment for Northern European domestic rebar was published incorrectly on Wednesday March 4.

The correct assessment range has been updated in the database as €425-430 ($461-467) per tonne delivered.

For queries, please contact Nina Nasman via nnasman@steelfirst.com.

