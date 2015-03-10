PRICING NOTICE: Correction of N Europe domestic rebar price assessment
Due to an error in the normalisation process, the Steel First price assessment for Northern European domestic rebar was published incorrectly on Wednesday March 4.
The correct assessment range has been updated in the database as €425-430 ($461-467) per tonne delivered.
For queries, please contact Nina Nasman via nnasman@steelfirst.com.