PRICING NOTICE: Correction of UAE domestic rebar price assessment
Due to a technical error, the range of the weekly UAE domestic rebar assessment was wrongly stated in the Steel First database on June 21, June 28 and July 5.
The correct price range for all three dates is as follows:
UAE domestic rebar price: 1,710-2,277 UAE dirhams (AED) per tonne ex-works.
The pricing database has been updated accordingly.